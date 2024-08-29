Photos: Canopy Completely Removed at Test Track, Bringing Back a View Not Seen Since 1996

The canopy in front of Test Track at EPCOT has been completely removed, bringing back a view that hasn’t been seen since the days of World of Motion.
What’s Happening:
- As the transformation of Test Track into its third iteration continues at EPCOT, a new milestone in construction has been reached.
- The canopy, which was erected for the original version of Test Track in the late 1990s, has been completely removed.
- This offers up an unobstructed view of the pavilion for the first time since World of Motion closed in 1996.
- A new, more permanent looking covering will be constructed in front of the building that looks to be much less visually intrusive than its predecessor, as seen in the concept art below.
- But that’s not all that will be like the days of World of Motion, as the updated attraction is reported to be inspired by the spirit of optimism present in the opening day EPCOT attraction.
- The reimagined Test Track will open in 2025 at EPCOT.
