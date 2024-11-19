Disney on Broadway Concert Series Schedule for EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts 2025

See stars from Broadway productions of Frozen, The Lion King, Aladdin, and more perform live.
The schedule has been released for the Disney on Broadway concert series for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025 at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Via Disney Parks Blog, we now know the schedule for the Disney on Broadway concert series that will be a part of the International Festival of the Arts at EPCOT in early 2025.
  • These are all performers who have appeared in the Broadway productions of their respective Disney musicals, with Disney noting that includes some who originated their roles. There is a mixture of returning performers and some who are new to Festival of the Arts.
  • The performers are:
    • Patti Murin (Frozen) and John Riddle (Frozen) – NEW: January 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 27, 28
    • Caissie Levy (Frozen) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King) – NEW: January 18, 21, 22, 24, 26, 29, 30
    • Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan): January 31; February 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 11
    • Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King): February 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 13
    • Michael James Scott (Aladdin) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King): February 14, 16, 17, 20, 23
    • Rodney Ingram (Aladdin) – NEW! and Kara Lindsay (Newsies): February 15, 18, 19, 21, 22
    • Special Final Performance: Rodney Ingram, Kara Lindsay, Michael James Scott & Kissy Simmons: February 24
  • Disney on Broadway Dining Packages will be available for booking beginning December 18 at Walt Disney World’s website. The packages include a meal from one of 15 EPCOT restaurants and priority seating at one of the Disney on Broadway shows.
  • Walt Disney World is also offering savings of up to 20% on Disney Resort hotel stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.
  • This accompanies an exclusive new perk for Disney Resorts Collection guests: complimentary admission to a Disney water park on your check-in day, starting January 1, 2025. More information can be found at DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers.
  • The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will run January 17 to February 24, 2025.

