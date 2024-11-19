The schedule has been released for the Disney on Broadway concert series for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025 at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Via Disney Parks Blog, we now know the schedule for the Disney on Broadway concert series that will be a part of the International Festival of the Arts at EPCOT in early 2025.
- These are all performers who have appeared in the Broadway productions of their respective Disney musicals, with Disney noting that includes some who originated their roles. There is a mixture of returning performers and some who are new to Festival of the Arts.
- The performers are:
- Patti Murin (Frozen) and John Riddle (Frozen) – NEW: January 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 27, 28
- Caissie Levy (Frozen) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King) – NEW: January 18, 21, 22, 24, 26, 29, 30
- Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan): January 31; February 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 11
- Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King): February 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 13
- Michael James Scott (Aladdin) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King): February 14, 16, 17, 20, 23
- Rodney Ingram (Aladdin) – NEW! and Kara Lindsay (Newsies): February 15, 18, 19, 21, 22
- Special Final Performance: Rodney Ingram, Kara Lindsay, Michael James Scott & Kissy Simmons: February 24
- Disney on Broadway Dining Packages will be available for booking beginning December 18 at Walt Disney World’s website. The packages include a meal from one of 15 EPCOT restaurants and priority seating at one of the Disney on Broadway shows.
- Walt Disney World is also offering savings of up to 20% on Disney Resort hotel stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.
- This accompanies an exclusive new perk for Disney Resorts Collection guests: complimentary admission to a Disney water park on your check-in day, starting January 1, 2025. More information can be found at DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will run January 17 to February 24, 2025.
