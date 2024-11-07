Photos: New “Mary Poppins” Merch Flies into EPCOT

Inspired by both the UK Pavilion and the iconic film, this new merchandise is super(califragilisticexpialidocious)!

Guests visiting the UK Pavilion at EPCOT can find a new selection of Mary Poppins-inspired merchandise.

While the Mary Poppins attraction never came to fruition at EPCOT, the UK Pavilion has several ways fans can represent the “practically perfect” film. With clothing, plush, home decor, and a brand new pair of Mary Poppins-themed Minnie ears, you’ll look sweeter than “a spoonful of sugar.”

First up we have a women’s Mary Poppins tank top featuring a lacey design with ruffled sleeves. Retailing for $34.99, the simple top is perfect for a sunny Florida day.

Fans wanting to bring the magic of Mary Poppins to their home can pick up the “Practically Perfect in Every Way” Throw Pillow.

Looking for a cup of tea? Make sure you grab the Marry Poppins mug, which features a cover shaped like the nanny’s whimsical hat and a spoon inspired by her magical umbrella.

Commemorating both EPCOT’s UK Pavilion and the classic Disney film, the new saucer, which features Mary Poppins’ hat on the handle, is another great way to enjoy afternoon tea.

If you plan on having a tea party, the new Mary Poppins tea pitcher also features the facades of the EPCOT pavilion as well as the themed hat topper.

The Practically Perfect in Everyway United Kingdom EPCOT women’s V-Neck is another stylish way to commemorate your trip around the World Showcase.

Also available at the pavilion is Mary Poppins dress perfect for a trip to Dapper Day or a nice Disney dining experience.

Home decor items inspired by the pavilion and the Julie Andrews film can also be found in a new Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious mug and stirring spoon, a kitchen towel, an umbrella-inspired ring dish, a peacock inspired mug, a colorful carousel-themed tumblr, and a penguin waiter plush.

The EPCOT United Kingdom Mary Poppins crewneck is another must for fans of both the iconic theme park and film.

Finally, the new Mary Poppins Minnie ears are sure to be a bestseller. The new design features lace, a sequined bow, a Practically Perfect in Every Way medallion, and patterned ears.

Make sure you check out these exciting new products on your next trip to EPCOT’s UK Pavilion.

