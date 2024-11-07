Photos: Scaffolding Begins to Rise on Hotel du Canada Facade

Scaffolding has begun to rise around the Hotel du Canada building at the Canada Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Walls have gone up next to the Trading Post retail location blocking off the backside of the Canada Pavilion as the park refurbishes the Quebecois facade.

Guests looking to access Canada Far and Wide will need to take the Le Cellier pathway to experience the attraction. At this time, it is uncertain how extensive this refurbishment will be, as the building went under extensive refurbishment last summer. We expect more scaffolding to begin to rise over the next few days.

Read More Walt Disney World: