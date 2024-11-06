With Halloween now in the rearview mirror, work continues across Walt Disney World for the many different gingerbread displays that will be seen at both the parks and resorts during the holiday season. That includes Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where Laughing Place’s own Jeremiah recently snapped some photos of the current progress on that hotel’s house – or gingerbread castle, to be more precise.

As you can see, things definitely look to be in the home stretch at the Contemporary. Inspired, as is custom for this particular location, by Cinderella's Dream Castle at the nearby Magic Kingdom, the Contemporary’s gingerbread display is returning for a 13th year.

An accompanying sign has lots of fun facts about the gingerbread house, including the staggering quantities of ingredients it takes to create it – such as 1,013 pounds of flour! – and that it includes over 4,000 castle gingerbread bricks.

The entire gingerbread castle structure looks to be complete, and all that remained to be added during our visit was some of the gingerbread pieces that make up the front of the base of the display. The fact that it’s so close to the finish line makes sense considering the official first date of the holidays at Walt Disney World Resort is November 12th – though that’s actually a few days after this season’s first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which is on November 8th.

The Contemporary’s location, adjacent to the Magic Kingdom and easily accessible via the Magic Kingdom Resort Monorail, makes it easy to stop by and check out the gingerbread display if you’re already at Magic Kingdom or EPCOT. Those doing so will also have the chance to purchase one of the holiday season treats available at the Contemporary, with the gingerbread display’s accompanying snack bar also nearly ready to go.

The treats available this year include:

Linzer Cookie

Caramel Apple Cake with Gingerbread Streusel

Chocolate Hazelnut Log

Pistachio Cranberry and Cherry Cake

Santa Peppermint Hot Chocolate Tart

House-made Christmas Tree Butter Cookie

Winter Berry Freeze (Alcoholic floater available)

Frozen Hot Cocoa (Alcoholic floater available)

For those seeking more gingerbread delights during the holidays, Luke has a rundown of all of the gingerbread displays and accompanying menus coming to the parks and resorts in the very near future.