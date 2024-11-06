Ring in 2025 with Tiana’s New Year’s Adventure at California Grill

Walt Disney World guests can ring in the New Year at California Grill with the help of Princess Tiana, in a pricey one-of-a-kind event.
What’s Happening:
- Immerse yourself in the whimsical surroundings of California Grill—where you’ll see Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen. They’ve stopped by to sample the cuisine, meet some new friends and assist Tiana’s friend Chef Matthew. But wait… there’s a twist!
- With the help of Mama Odie’s magic, Louis and a few of Tiana’s other critter pals have crashed the party. Throughout the night, Mama Odie will cast playful spells to help Louis and friends stay out of sight of Tiana and Naveen. However, Tiana is smart—she will get to the bottom of who crashed this party. But she’ll need your help to do it, so be prepared to join in the action!
- As you dine, feast your eyes on a fanciful ice sculpture created to celebrate 2025 and California Grill.
- You’re invited to come dressed in your best, to dance along to beats from live musicians. The evening will be capped off with a champagne toast to 2025 at midnight and viewing of the Magic Kingdom fireworks.
- Tiana's New Year's Adventure at California Grill will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on December 31st, 2024.
- The cost for this experience is $799, including tax and gratuity, and you can call (407) 824-2013 to book the experience.
- Below, you can find highlights of the New Orleans-inspired menu.
Chilled Appetizer Station
- Beef Tartare
- Chilled Raw Bar Display
- Caviar Station
- Chopped Salad
Wood Burning Appetizer Station
- Chicken “Drumstick”
- Squash Blossom “Doughnut”
- Creole Pizza
- Muffaletta Pizza
- Rock Shrimp Po Boy
- Corn Fried Oysters
Sushi Station
- Maki
- Sashimi
- Nigiri
- A collection of original sushi creations
Hot Seafood Station
- Lobster Ravioli
- Jumbo Sea Scallops
- Blackened Red Fish
- Seafood Boil
From the Grill and Rotisserie
- Suckling Pig “Porchetta”
- Smoked Duck
- Beef Tenderloin
- Pan Seared Lions Mane “Skate Wing”
- Gumbo
Desserts and Interesting Breads
- Beignets & Chicory
- Assorted House Made Truffles and Bon Bons
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries
- King Cake
