Ring in 2025 with Tiana’s New Year’s Adventure at California Grill

Welcome the New Year in style with this New Orleans and Princess Tiana inspired event at Disney's Contemporary Resort.

Walt Disney World guests can ring in the New Year at California Grill with the help of Princess Tiana, in a pricey one-of-a-kind event.

What’s Happening:

Immerse yourself in the whimsical surroundings of California Grill—where you’ll see Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen. They’ve stopped by to sample the cuisine, meet some new friends and assist Tiana’s friend Chef Matthew. But wait… there’s a twist!

With the help of Mama Odie’s magic, Louis and a few of Tiana’s other critter pals have crashed the party. Throughout the night, Mama Odie will cast playful spells to help Louis and friends stay out of sight of Tiana and Naveen. However, Tiana is smart—she will get to the bottom of who crashed this party. But she’ll need your help to do it, so be prepared to join in the action!

As you dine, feast your eyes on a fanciful ice sculpture created to celebrate 2025 and California Grill.

You’re invited to come dressed in your best, to dance along to beats from live musicians. The evening will be capped off with a champagne toast to 2025 at midnight and viewing of the Magic Kingdom

Tiana's New Year's Adventure at California Grill will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on December 31st, 2024.

The cost for this experience is $799, including tax and gratuity, and you can call (407) 824-2013 to book the experience.

Below, you can find highlights of the New Orleans-inspired menu.

Chilled Appetizer Station

Beef Tartare

Chilled Raw Bar Display

Caviar Station

Chopped Salad

Wood Burning Appetizer Station

Chicken “Drumstick”

Squash Blossom “Doughnut”

Creole Pizza

Muffaletta Pizza

Rock Shrimp Po Boy

Corn Fried Oysters

Sushi Station

Maki

Sashimi

Nigiri

A collection of original sushi creations

Hot Seafood Station

Lobster Ravioli

Jumbo Sea Scallops

Blackened Red Fish

Seafood Boil

From the Grill and Rotisserie

Suckling Pig “Porchetta”

Smoked Duck

Beef Tenderloin

Pan Seared Lions Mane “Skate Wing”

Gumbo

Desserts and Interesting Breads

Beignets & Chicory

Assorted House Made Truffles and Bon Bons

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

King Cake