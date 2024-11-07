Photos: Minor Changes Made to Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT’s The Land

Looking for cans of beer? Sunshine Seasons has you covered!
Some minor changes have been made to the set-up and options available at Sunshine Seasons, the quick service location inside The Land at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

  • Located on the lower level of The Land, across from Soarin’ and Living with the Land, Sunshine Seasons offers a bountiful selection of fresh, flavorful fare.
  • While that is still true, a few small changes have been made to the set-up of the quick service dining location.
  • One of the food stations is now being used entirely for alcoholic beverages, with a number of canned beverages available on ice, along with water.

  • Meanwhile, a cooler that used to contain desserts such as cupcakes is currently not being used, although plenty of sweet treats are still available.

  • Otherwise, all of the other food stations remain the same, with no changes to their menus.

  • Sunshine Seasons is open daily at EPCOT, serving lunch through 4:00 p.m. Beginning at that time, an assortment of convenient grab-and-go options are available.

