Photos: Minor Changes Made to Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT’s The Land

Some minor changes have been made to the set-up and options available at Sunshine Seasons, the quick service location inside The Land at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Located on the lower level of The Land, across from Soarin’ and Living with the Land, Sunshine Seasons offers a bountiful selection of fresh, flavorful fare.
- While that is still true, a few small changes have been made to the set-up of the quick service dining location.
- One of the food stations is now being used entirely for alcoholic beverages, with a number of canned beverages available on ice, along with water.
- Meanwhile, a cooler that used to contain desserts such as cupcakes is currently not being used, although plenty of sweet treats are still available.
- Otherwise, all of the other food stations remain the same, with no changes to their menus.
- Sunshine Seasons is open daily at EPCOT, serving lunch through 4:00 p.m. Beginning at that time, an assortment of convenient grab-and-go options are available.
