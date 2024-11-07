Photos: Minor Changes Made to Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT’s The Land

Looking for cans of beer? Sunshine Seasons has you covered!

Some minor changes have been made to the set-up and options available at Sunshine Seasons, the quick service location inside The Land at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Located on the lower level of The Land, across from Soarin’ and Living with the Land

While that is still true, a few small changes have been made to the set-up of the quick service dining location.

One of the food stations is now being used entirely for alcoholic beverages, with a number of canned beverages available on ice, along with water.

Meanwhile, a cooler that used to contain desserts such as cupcakes is currently not being used, although plenty of sweet treats are still available.

Otherwise, all of the other food stations remain the same, with no changes to their menus.

Sunshine Seasons is open daily at EPCOT, serving lunch through 4:00 p.m. Beginning at that time, an assortment of convenient grab-and-go options are available.

