Photos: Get a Sneak Peek of the Delicious Items of This Year’s Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

Earlier today, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin held a preview for their annual event taking place in just over a week, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic.

The event, now in its 15th year, takes place on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th with their longest hours in the history of the event, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Also new this year, guests can save %15 on a ticket bundle that includes admission for both nights – a great option considering that there are different menus each night.

The acclaimed event invites guests to stroll the landmark promenade between the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts, stopping by various booths, vendors, stalls, and food trucks for unlimited food and beverage samples. Most of which come from resorts and dining options around the resort complex. This year, 45 different food dishes will be available (the most in the event’s history), alongside over 170 wine, beer, and spirits.

On Saturday (11/16), before the main event, attendees can enjoy two new educational seminars: “Beer Here!” celebrating Florida’s craft beers, and “Salud! A Journey Through Spain.”

This year, the event has named the Wounded Warrior Project as their charitable beneficiary for their 15th annual event, taking place in November. During the event, the group will receive a monetary donation from proceeds, perfect as the event takes place right in the middle of National Veterans and Military Families Month. For more information about this, be sure to read our post here.

Take a look at some of the featured menu items for this year’s event below, including new items for this year:

Smoked Hand-Crafted Bacon (Smokin’ D’s BBQ Specialty Booth)

Korean “No Mayo” Salad (Cabana Bar & Beach Club)

Imported Italian Ricotta Cheese Filled Agnolotti (Il Mulino)

Hand-Made Harissa Spiced Lamb Sausage (Amare)

Creamy Chipotle Mac & Cheese (Carnival Corner Themed Area)

As well as all-new desserts, including:

Caramel Banana Creme Brulee

Pistachio Raspberry Mousse

Chocolate Blackberry Choux Puff

Coconut Tapioca Mango Mousse

Mandarin Cream Beignet

Fresh Strawberry, Burnt Miso Tartlet

Walnut Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mousse, Candied Pineapple

Nougat Rum Dark Chocolate Mousse

Tickets are still available for this popular annual event, and you can pick them up at the official site, here.