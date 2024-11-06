D23 Exclusive — Try La Cava del Tequila’s New “The Aztec Eagle” Margarita

The special cocktail was inspired by Walt Disney's 1943 trip to Mexico City.

D23 Members over the age of 21 visiting EPCOT can now indulge in an exclusive cocktail from the La Cava Del Tequila.

Members of D23, the Official Disney Fan Club, have another reason to head to La Cava del Tequila at EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion.

Exclusive for members of the fan club, the restaurant has crafted a specialty margarita called “The Aztec Eagle.”

The new cocktail is inspired by Walt Disney’s 1943 honor of receiving the Order of the Aztec Eagle during his visit to Mexico City.

Served with a personalized D23 ice sphere, the new libation honors the shared connection between La Cava del Tequila and Disney’s biggest fans.

Those looking to try “The Aztec Eagle” will need to show proof of D23 Membership. The drink will run member $23 plus local tax and is available during table service or to-go.

