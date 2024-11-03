Interview: Raffy Brings Their French Canadian Flair to EPCOT’s Mill Stage

The Mill Stage within EPCOT’s Canada pavilion has been host to numerous acts throughout the years. From the bagpipe rockers Off Kilter to the fever dream that was the lumberjack show (Oh, how I miss the sound of chainsaws radiating throughout World Showcase), the stage has showcased a wide variety of talent. Raffy, the French-Canadian band currently calling The Mill Stage home, might just be the pavilion’s best.

Back in 2018 when I officially moved to Orlando, I came upon Raffy performing at the pavilion and fell in love. Their pop rock sound was an immediate draw and I quickly became obsessed with their mix of originals and covers of Canadian icons. Most musical acts across World Showcase tend to perform cultural tunes or Disney covers, which are both wonderful, but the modern sensibility of Raffy had me hooked from the first performance.

To this day, I continue to stream and jam to their music in the car, while continuing to stop and watch their full sets anytime I’m at EPCOT. I had the wonderful opportunity to chat with Raffy herself, Carolyne Leblanc, to ask about their time at EPCOT and what keeps them coming back.

1) When did you all first connect and start making music?

We all met in 2005 at College Lionel-Groulx in the music program. We started the band in 2008 and, at first, we were a classic rock cover band named Run4Cover. We changed the name to Raffy and wrote our first song "Folle de toi" in 2010!

2) How did performing at EPCOT come about? Was there an audition process?

Back in 2016, we were playing for a small crowd in a restaurant and we didn't know it at the time, but the guy who books the bands for The Mill Stage was there and he loved our show! That's where it started for us and we played for the first time at EPCOT in 2017.

3) You've performed at EPCOT off and on for years now. What keeps you coming back?

I've been a HUGE Disney fan since forever! I remember being 4 years old, blowing the candles on my birthday cake and asking to go to Disney. So, to work here with my own band is crazy for me! Literally a dream come true!

4) As a huge fan of your song "Tout laisser tomber", what's the most fun original song to perform at the Mill Stage and what's your favorite cover to perform?

Our last single "on dormira demain", because it's always really exciting to play new songs. For the covers, it's hard because I love so many Canadian songs!! I think that "Ironic" from Alanis Morissette and our new pop/punk medley with Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan and Sum41 are my favorite covers to play here.

5) Since you've become Walt Disney World regulars at this point, what's your dream day at the parks?

My dream day would be to do all the rides without having to wait. A chill day with good weather (not too hot with a breeze), a drink in my right hand, all the Disney merch 70% off, and all the characters waiting for me! It would be awesome, right?!

6) What do you hope people take away from your performances at the Mill Stage as a part of their EPCOT day?

I hope they really have fun. Sometimes, just a song at the right moment can be a good memory on a trip, so I'm trying to connect with people and make them sing and dance so they enjoy their day even more!

7) Let's create a fun hypothetical to end things: Disney wants you to perform in their new fireworks show. What Disney song would you love to cover?

Oh, I would be so excited. I love that idea! There's so many good Disney songs, it is so hard to choose. I'm debating between "Part of Your World", "I See The Light", and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes".

Raffy performs Wednesday through Sunday on The Mill Stage at EPCOT now through November 17th. They’ll be back February 10th through March 10th next year. Be sure to head to their website to check out upcoming tour dates in Canada, along with more information on where to follow them and where to stream their music.

More EPCOT News: