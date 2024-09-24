Star-Lord Arrives at EPCOT Later This Month

The long-awaited return of a Marvel hero to a Walt Disney World theme park is near, as Disney Parks has shared that Star-Lord will once again be appearing at EPCOT starting later this month.

What’s Happening:

Fans are excited that Disney Parks has revealed that Star-Lord will once again be appearing at EPCOT, starting on September 29th.

The character has largely been absent from the park, having only appeared during special events and limited-time shows at the park, especially when Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy have their own thrill-attraction at the park, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The announcement video features the character making his way through classic areas of EPCOT – namely Spaceship Earth Living With The Land The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Fans have immediately begun to comment on the post sharing their excitement for the return of the character at the park, but a large portion of comments also express their disappointment, believing at first that this announcement was for the long-awaited debut of the standby queue at the attraction, which currently can only be experienced via virtual queue or individual lightning lane access.

Interestingly, the post from Disney Parks does not state a location where Star-Lord will be appearing at EPCOT, or whether or not this a regular meet & greet or a show, similar to the Awesome Dance Remix that took place at the America Gardens Theater in the American Adventure Disney California Adventure Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

If Star-Lord does appear via Meet & Greet, though it will likely be near their attraction, the post did not specify an exact location where the character will be greeting.

