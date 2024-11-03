Dear Santa: An Early Christmas List of Disney Requests

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. Before I get started, let me explain my rather early correspondence. While, of course, you expect my letters yearly (and I do appreciate your gifting response every December 25th), I have some rather large “asks” this go ‘round. Instead of just for myself, I want to spread Christmas joy for all. Thus, my letter to you includes requests for the greater good.

You are always so busy (I have seen many a biopic highlighting your story), so I can imagine some entertainment news skips over you as you continually work towards the next holiday season. At this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a lot of news was divulged to Disney fans about all facets of The Walt Disney Company. While the news was thrilling at the convention, some stones were left unturned. It made me realize that I could take my good will with you (and permanent Nice List status) and put it towards Disney.

So, below is my Christmas list. Again, these are larger-than-normal requests, so don’t feel obligated to have them under my tree on 12/25. If anything, just ensure that these come to fruition within the next calendar year if possible. Thanks as always, Nicholas. Nicky-boy. Saint Nick-elodeon. You’re the best.

Sincerely,

Marshal

The Disney Parks announcements were incredibly exciting. The abundance of brand new, capacity-adding attractions to the domestic parks were a dream come true. I’m not sure if you’re able to help, but could you ensure everyone calms down? Like, make sure everyone stops yelling and complaining about closures or construction? I really can’t take it. Thanks.

And, if that's the case, allow Disney to resurrect Fox 2000 Pictures (but, like, without the word Fox), because they really killed it on smaller, mid-budget films that did well and had personalities.

Could you, Mr. Santa Claus, personally explain to me the difference between ESPN, ESPN+, and the new ESPN streamer, along with how any of these would differ from the possible Venu streaming service? I truly would just love a diagram or something.

One last request, Santa: Can you cancel The Greatest Showman stage production from Disney Theatricals? Thanks babe.