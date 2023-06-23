Photos: Refurbishment Taking Place at EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion

Work is currently taking place at the Canada pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase, with scaffolding covering the Hotel du Canada building.

Due to the construction walls, access to the back of the Canada pavilion is blocked off from this side of the pavilion. Guests can still access Canada Far and Wide via the Le Cellier pathway.

Access back upstairs is also blocked off near Canada Far and Wide.

Work on this refurbishment began earlier this month, with scaffolding going up around the building facades over the last week.

