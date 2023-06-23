Disney Genie+ Switching to Per Park Pricing at Walt Disney World on Tuesday, June 27th

Walt Disney World has announced that beginning Tuesday, June 27th, Disney Genie+ will switch to a per park pricing basis.

  • Beginning June 27th, the Disney Genie+ service at Walt Disney World will be switching to a per park pricing basis.
  • This means that guests attending, for example, EPCOT or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, may pay less than those using the service at the Magic Kingdom or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • Pricing will vary based on the day and projected attendance.
  • For example, on June 27th the pricing would be:
    • Multiple Parks – $27
    • Magic Kingdom – $27
    • EPCOT – $18
    • Disney’s Hollywood Studios – $24
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom – $16

  • Those looking to park hop, and with a park hopper ticket, will be able to buy the service for a four park price.
  • There is also the possibility that different parks may sell out while other parks remain available.
  • This comes in addition to previously announced changes for 2024 where guests will be able to plan their Disney Genie+ and Individual Lighting Lane selections before their park visit day.
  • More details about the 2024 plans for Genie+ will be announced in the coming weeks and months.
  • Currently, Walt Disney World guests cannot purchase Disney Genie+ until the day of their park visit, with the price varying depending on the day.
  • Asked if guests who purchased the service for one park could upgrade to a multi-park option after the fact, a Walt Disney World spokesperson informed us that guests could purchase Genie+ for the additional park and visit Guest Services to be refunded the difference between the combined total and the Multi-Park price.
  • No changes for Disney Genie+ at the Disneyland Resort have been announced at this time.

