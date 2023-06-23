Disney Genie+ Switching to Per Park Pricing at Walt Disney World on Tuesday, June 27th

Walt Disney World has announced that beginning Tuesday, June 27th, Disney Genie+ will switch to a per park pricing basis.

What’s Happening:

Beginning June 27th, the Disney Genie+ service at Walt Disney World will be switching to a per park pricing basis.

This means that guests attending, for example, EPCOT Animal Kingdom Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Pricing will vary based on the day and projected attendance.

For example, on June 27th the pricing would be: Multiple Parks – $27 Magic Kingdom – $27 EPCOT – $18 Disney’s Hollywood Studios – $24 Disney’s Animal Kingdom – $16



Those looking to park hop, and with a park hopper ticket, will be able to buy the service for a four park price.

There is also the possibility that different parks may sell out while other parks remain available.

This comes in addition to previously announced changes for 2024

More details about the 2024 plans for Genie+ will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Currently, Walt Disney World guests cannot purchase Disney Genie+ until the day of their park visit, with the price varying depending on the day.

Asked if guests who purchased the service for one park could upgrade to a multi-park option after the fact, a Walt Disney World spokesperson informed us that guests could purchase Genie+ for the additional park and visit Guest Services to be refunded the difference between the combined total and the Multi-Park price.

No changes for Disney Genie+ at the Disneyland Resort

