Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle to Appear as the Sanderson Sisters During Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade

After appearing at Disney California Adventure and aboard the DIsney Cruise Line last Halloween, Minnie, Clarabelle and Daisy will be appearing dressed as the wicked Sanderson Sisters during Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade at the Magic Kingdom this Halloween season.

What’s Happening:

The Sanderson Sisters have put a spell on Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle, as they’ll be appearing dressed as the wicked trio for the first time at Walt Disney World Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Minnie appears as Winifred, Daisy as Sarah and Clarabelle as Mary, making up the Sanderson Sisters from the cult favorite film, Hocus Pocus .

. They’ll be appearing during Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, so it seems as if they won’t be available for meet & greets.

@disneyparks Okay who lit the black flame candle?! 🕯️ Disney DisneyParks DisneyWorld MickeysNotSoScaryHalloweenParty BooToYou HocusPocus SandersonSisters Halloween ♬ original sound – Disney Parks

Guests will also be able to see the real Sanderson Sisters during the delightful Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

The ever-popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best.

The event will take place on select nights from August 11th – November 1st. August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31 November: 1

