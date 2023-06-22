Walt Disney World Announces Fourth of July Fireworks Displays, Character Appearances and More

Walt Disney World has announced their Fourth of July festivities, including special fireworks displays at the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, special character meet & greets, and more.

What’s Happening:

Fourth of July is a time for patriotic celebrations across the United States, and the Walt Disney World Resort will commemorate the holiday with exciting fanfare. Star-spangled spectaculars are a time-honored tradition across the resort, reflecting Walt Disney’s deep love of America and faith in the nation’s future.

Here are some of the ways guests can celebrate the stars and stripes this July 4th holiday.

Nighttime Spectaculars Light Up the Skies

Magic Kingdom – Park Hours: July 3rd, 8 a.m.-12 midnight. / July 4th, 8 a.m.-1 a.m.

“Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” – a nighttime spectacular with booming fireworks lighting up the sky and orchestrated to patriotic melodies. Shows will take place July 3rd and July 4th at 9:20 p.m.

Guests can also dance the night away with DJs mixing tunes throughout the park.

EPCOT – Park Hours: July 4th, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

EPCOT Forever

A cappella vocal group Voices of Liberty The American Adventure

Some of your favorite Disney pals will don their “Spirit of ’76″ attire and meet with guests throughout the day, also at The American Adventure.

Celebrating at Disney Resort Hotels

Disney Resort hotels get into the red, white and blue spirit with an array of patriotic events and activities. From campfire cookouts at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Movies Under the Stars or a leisurely afternoon poolside, summer delights abound.

Guests staying in resort hotels on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake can cap off their day viewing the nightly Electrical Water Pageant. This cavalcade of sea creatures in lights includes a patriotic grand finale featuring the American flag and stars all in sparkling lights.

More information about special activities is available in each resort’s daily schedule.

Limited Time Patriotic Treats

For a limited time, Walt Disney World guests can dazzle their taste buds with patriotic bites and sips in honor of the nation’s birthday.

Indulgences returning this year include a Fourth of July Fruit Tart (above), a blackberry custard topped with fresh berries and a vanilla panna cotta popsicle, available June 27th–July 4th at Contempo Café in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

At EPCOT, look for a Fourth of July Liege Waffle, available on July 4th only at Connections Café.

There will be many more tantalizing treats at all four parks, Disney Springs Typhoon Lagoon