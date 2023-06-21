Special Indiana Jones Inspired Menu Items Coming Soon to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

A wide variety of new menu items inspired by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are about to make their way to locations across Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram shared a variety of exciting eats and sips coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in honor of the newest Indiana Jones movie.
- We previously got to preview some of these items, namely those coming to Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar, as well as the new Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Indiana Jones Petit Cake from Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs
Indiana Jones Chocolate Piñata and Marion's Medallion from The Ganachery at Disney Springs
Giant Bacon for All Mankind from Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar at Disney Springs
L’Atlantique Green Tea from Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny at Disney's Hollywood Studios
The Forbidden Turnover from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park
Lamb Kofta Skewer from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park
Vegetable Platter from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park
Adventurer's Platter from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park
