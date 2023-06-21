Special Indiana Jones Inspired Menu Items Coming Soon to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

A wide variety of new menu items inspired by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are about to make their way to locations across Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Indiana Jones Petit Cake from Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs

Indiana Jones Chocolate Piñata and Marion's Medallion from The Ganachery at Disney Springs

Giant Bacon for All Mankind from Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar at Disney Springs

L’Atlantique Green Tea from Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Forbidden Turnover from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park

Lamb Kofta Skewer from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park

Vegetable Platter from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park

Adventurer's Platter from Bengal BBQ at Disneyland Park