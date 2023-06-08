Photos: New Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Menu Revealed During Indiana Jones Merchandise Event at Disney Springs

With the release of Lucasfilm’s new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just a few weeks away, the merchandise blitz has really heated up for the Indiana Jones franchise in general.

And today at the Indy-themed Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs outdoor shopping and dining district, Lucasfilm and Disney held a consumer products showcase to promote all the new collectibles and apparel available inspired by everyone’s favorite globe-trotting archaeologist.

“I couldn’t be any more excited to have you here today as we celebrate the return of the world’s most famous adventurer,” said Cole Horton, Senior Brand Manager for Lucasfilm Consumer Products. “We wanted to show you some products– a wide lineup from toys, to apparel, to accessories from our partners around the world– that is meant to commemorate the entire lifetime of Indiana Jones.” With its intricately detailed Indiana Jones theming, Jock Lindsey’s is naturally the perfect place to hold such an event, and during the festivities we were also introduced to the new menu for the Hangar Bar, which will arrive just in time for the fifth and final film in the franchise.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar’s new menu will include Giant Bacon for All Mankind (chocolate covered bacon with Trusty Revolver for two), the Charter Flight (including Reggie’s Revenge, Cool-Headed Monkey, and Mayor’s Reserve), Marche Stuffed Dates and Figs (Marcona almond and goat cheese stuffed dates wrapped with prosciutto, cognac figs and Cipollini nion), Chicken On the Egg (fried chicken, deviled eggs and hot honey sauce), and Tacos Al Pastor (chipotle pork belly, pineapple pico de gallo, red cabbage, grilled corn tortilla). There will also be an Indiana Jones Petite Cake coming to Amorette’s Patisserie and a Marion’s Medallion (solid dark chocolate pop with crisp raspberries in milk chocolate crisp pearls) coming to The Ganachery in Disney Springs, as well. All this will become available on June 30th in conjunction with the new movie’s release.

During our visit to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar today, we got to try out some of the new menu items, which are all delicious and inventive (some of them are even gluten-free as well, which was perfect for me). Check out the up-close photos of the Tacos Al Pastor, the Chicken On the Egg, the Giant Bacon for All Mankind, and the Marche Stuffed Dates and Figs below.

And in the following embedded Twitter video, you can watch the very memorable way in which the Giant Bacon for All Mankind is served. This dish is inspired by the scene in Dial of Destiny (which takes place largely in 1969) in which a parade is held in New York City in honor of the astronauts returning from the moon landing.

During the event, we also learned about the new Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny beverage outpost arriving at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this summer– and we got to try the three drinks that will be offered there (the L’Atlantique Green Tea, the Adventuress Margarita, and the Weathered Fedora).

Of course, besides the new Jock Lindsey’s menu, this event was also intended to get the word out there about all the adventurous merchandise available through a variety of Lucasfilm licensees, tied into the entire Indiana Jones franchise. Inside the Hangar Bar there was a big display of items from shopDisney, Hasbro, Geeki Tikis, RockLove, Gentle Giant, Hallmark, Regal Robot, RSVLTS, SalesOne, Loungefly, Reyn Spooner, Dorfman Milano, Heroes & Villains, Funko and Funko Games, and LEGO.

In addition to all that, there was also a display of the actual American Classic Boulton watch worn by Harrison Ford as the title character Indiana Jones in the new film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens on Friday, June 30th in theaters nationwide. Many of the above products are already available at retailers such as shopDisney.