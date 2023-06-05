Video Unboxing – Indiana Jones Crate of Merchandise from Entire Franchise in Promotion of “Dial of Destiny”

With Lucasfilm’s new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arriving in theaters at the end of the month, the merchandising blitz for the Indiana Jones franchise continues with an array of licensees offering products tied into our favorite archaeologist and his globe-trotting adventures.

As part of that campaign, Lucasfilm and Disney Products have sent over a very cool wooden crate full of Indiana Jones merchandise for us to take a look at and show off for you. In the unboxing video below, you can see me check out these products from Hallmark, RSVLTS, Hasbro, LEGO, Funko Games, and more.

Watch Indiana Jones products crate unboxing – shopDisney, Hallmark, RSVLTS, Loungefly, Funko Games, more:

Included in this Indiana Jones product mailer were:

Indiana Jones: Sands of Adventure Game from Funko Games ($29.99) – “Time is running out! It’s up to Indiana Jones and his friends to rescue the Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the wrong hands! Scour ancient Tanis to find the elusive relic, while building up your strength and resources. But beware—if the sand timer suddenly swings over, it triggers a race to survive! Battle the scheming Colonel Dietrich, the dangerous Major Toht, and the ruthless Dr. René Belloq to save the Ark!”

Indiana Jone Raiders of the Lost Ark Zip Around Wallet from Loungefly ($40.00) – “Polyurethane, Imported, Faux Leather lining, Zipper closure, Dry Cloth Clean, This wallet is an officially licensed Indiana Jones product. The Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed and has gold-colored metal hardware. Additional features include debossed and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining. Wallet dimensions: 6″W x 4″H (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the wallet.)”

Indiana Jones Temple Of Doom 24 Ounce Scenic Mug from Geeki Tikis ($5.99) – “ADVENTURE HAS A NAME: The latest addition in our line-up of Geeki Tikis Scenic Mugs is for the famed archaeologist/adventurer Indiana Jones. FUN DESIGN: This creative and colorful series features a wraparound scenic design bursting with characters and imagery from the beloved franchise. QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Ceramic Geeki Tiki mug holds 24 ounces of your favorite hot or cold beverage. Great for coffee, tea, mai tai or pina colada cocktail and more! Hand-wash only. LIMITED EDITION: Only 500 mugs produced! GREAT GIFT IDEA: Purchase this mug for your own collection or gift it to the Indiana Jones fan in your life!”

Indiana Jones Adventure Awaits Today Musical 3D Pop-Up Card With Light from Hallmark ($9.99) – “Musical pop-up greeting card features a three-dimensional, laser-cut design of the iconic scene from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" where Indiana Jones runs from a rolling boulder. Press the button to hear "The Raiders March" by composer John Williams and see the scene light up. Simply pull down on sides of card and push up base to pop it open and lock into place—no assembly required. When open for display, 3D pop-up card with designed base measures approx. 8.75" H. Perfect for birthday, congratulations and more.”

Indiana Jones Indy Silhouette Novelty Crew Socks from Hallmark ($14.99) – “Show off your Indiana Jones fandom with these fun crew socks. Featuring an illustrated design of Indy in silhouette with his trademark fedora and whip, these socks in orange and brown hues will have you comfortable in an archeology class or out fighting bad guys and looking for lost treasures. One size fits most adult-sized feet.”

INDIANA JONES “BOULDERS, SNAKES, AND IDOLS" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt from RSVLTS ($70) – “From the greatest opening scene in cinematic history to a face-to-face showdown with a king cobra, Raiders of the Lost Ark™ set a new standard for what an adventure film could be. Now you can set a new standard for what an Indy superfan can be by rocking (or should we say boulder-ing) this epic KUNUFLEX™ button down tribute to the film that started it all.”

Indiana Jones Icons of Adventure Since 1935 Long Sleeve tee from Heroes & Villains (price and image not available) – Above pictured sweatshirts in the Heroes & Villains Indiana Jones collection go for $70 each.

Raiders of The Lost Ark Adventure Series Marion Ravenwood Toy from Hasbro ($20.95) – “RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK: Indiana Jones travels the world, racing against the bad guys in search of the lost Ark of the Covenant. ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: Imagine exciting action with this premium Marion Ravenwood toy, inspired by Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Marion Ravenwood action figure includes detachable monkey and frying pan accessories. BUILD AN ARTIFACT: Collect all the figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant. PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. ICONIC CHARACTERS: 6-inch Indiana Jones action figures feature iconic characters from the adventures of Indiana Jones, including Sallah, Belloq, Toht, and more. COLLECTIBLE TOYS: Discover other Indiana Jones Adventure Series 6-inch Indiana Jones toy figures to build a collection worthy of belonging in a museum (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)”

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase 77012 Building Set from LEGO ($34.95) – “Kids have all they need to relive action from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movie with this LEGO Fighter Plane Chase (77012) playset Indiana Jones plane and car playset – The building kit comes with 3 minifigures, including the iconic Indiana Jones with his famous hat and whip. The playset also comes with Indy's father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. with his diary and a fighter pilot to fly the airplane toy. The fighter jet has a propeller, 2 stud shooters and removable wings; the vintage convertible car includes a chest in the back containing an umbrella and a pistol. Gift idea for 8+ year old kids, boys, and girls who are looking for adventure. This 387-piece action toy can be given as a birthday or holiday gift and lets kids enjoy a build-and-play experience with their parents or friends. This travel size toy set measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide, so kids can play with it at home or take it with them on playdates. Part of the LEGO Indiana Jones toys adventures series, look for the other sets included in the collection: Escape from the Lost Tomb (77013) and Temple of the Golden Idol (77015). LEGO Indiana Jones toys let parents revel in nostalgia and introduce their children to the action-packed stories of the first 3 movies with a range of playsets.”

Indiana Jones collection from SalesOne Studios (various prices) – “Salesone will have much for you to discover this June, from the Brotherhood of the Cruciform Pin and the Ark of the Covenant Tie Pin to the Talisman Double Sided Keychain and 3D Golden Idol Keychain — all commemorating the classic films. With each piece, you will be reminded of your favorite “Indiana Jones” memories from years past.”

Indiana Jones X RockLove Collection from RockLove (various prices) – “Dress for adventure with some stunning jewels from RockLove — inspired by legendary artifacts from the original Indiana Jones films. Handcrafted in solid sterling silver and plated in polished 14K yellow gold, this intricately sculpted collection is so detailed, it will have you saying, ‘it belongs in a museum!’”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released into theaters on Friday, June 30th.