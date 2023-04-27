Unboxing Video: Hasbro’s Indiana Jones Toys and Action Figures from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Dial of Destiny”

Anyone who’s a regular reader of this site knows I’m just as big of an Indiana Jones fan as I am a fan of Star Wars, its sister franchise at Lucasfilm. That’s why I was so thrilled to receive a box of new Indiana Jones toys to check out from Hasbro.

In the embedded YouTube video below, watch as I unbox a collection of action figures from Hasbro’s Indiana Jones Adventure Series and Retro Collection, plus toys aimed at younger Indy fans from the Worlds of Adventure collection. There’s also an amazing light-up Staff of Ra Headpiece, the 12″ talking Whip Action Indy figure, and of course the Action-Crackin’ Whip roleplay toy.

Watch Indiana Jones 2023 Hasbro toy collection unboxing:

The various Indiana Jones toys and figures included in this box from Hasbro were as follows:

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Indiana Jones ($24.99) – “Indiana Jones embarks on an adventure to find the Lost Ark of the Covenant, facing insurmountable odds and opposed by notorious villains! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the adventures of Indiana Jones with figures from the Indiana Jones Adventure Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series unearths the quality and realism that Indiana Jones devotees love. The Adventure Series includes figures and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series action figure is detailed to look like the Indiana Jones character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures include Build An Artifact pieces so fans can build the lost Ark of the Covenant!”

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Marion Ravenwood ($24.99) – “Marion Ravenwood is comfortable in any situation, including ballrooms and barroom brawls. This collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series figure is detailed to look like the Marion Ravenwood character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.”

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Sallah ($24.99) – “Egyptian excavator and friend to Indiana Jones, Sallah is integral in assisting the intrepid archaeologist locate the lost Ark! This collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series figure is detailed to look like the Sallah character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.”

Indiana Jones Adventure Series René Belloq (Ceremonial) ($24.99) – “Rival archaeologist René Belloq prepares to open the Ark of the Covenant — a mistake that will prove disastrous! This collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series figure is detailed to look like the René Belloq (Ceremonial) character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.”

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Major Arnold Toht ($24.99) – “A nefarious agent of evil, Major Arnold Toht races against Indiana Jones to locate the lost Ark of the Covenant! This collectible 6-inch-scale Adventure Series figure is detailed to look like the Major Arnold Toht character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.”

Indiana Jones Retro Collection Indiana Jones Figure ($11.99) – “Indiana Jones embarks on an adventure to find the Lost Ark of the Covenant, facing insurmountable odds and opposed by notorious villains! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the heart-stopping action and adventure of Indiana Jones with figures from the Indiana Jones Retro Collection! With exquisite features and decoration, this series unearths the quality and realism that Indiana Jones devotees love. The Retro Collection includes figures from the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the Indiana Jones character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring a quick-action arm and design and detailing inspired by the 1980s Kenner toys. If adventure has a name, it must be Indiana Jones!”

Indiana Jones Retro Collection Marion Ravenwood ($11.99) – “Marion Ravenwood becomes Indiana Jones’s partner in locating the Ark of the Covenant after her bar is burned down! This 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the Marion Ravenwood character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring design and detailing inspired by 1980s Kenner toys.”

Indiana Jones Retro Collection Belloq (Ceremonial) ($11.99) – “Rival French archaeologist René Belloq opens the Ark of the Covenant to verify its holy contents, only to confront an unearthly power he could not have imagined. This 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the Belloq (Ceremonial) character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring design and detailing inspired by the 1980s Kenner toys.”

Indiana Jones Retro Collection Toht ($11.99) – “A nefarious agent of evil, Major Arnold Toht races against Indiana Jones to locate the lost Ark of the Covenant! This 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the Toht character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring design and detailing inspired by 1980s Kenner toys.”

Indiana Jones Retro Collection German Mechanic ($11.99) – “A massive man highly skilled in boxing goes toe-to-toe with Indiana Jones, besting him in hand-to-hand combat before being dispatched by a whirring plane propeller. This 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the German Mechanic character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, featuring design and detailing inspired by 1980s Kenner toys.”

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Adventure Backpack Figure ($16.99) – “Charge into whip-cracking action with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Adventure Backpack figure! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments with this Indiana Jones gift set, featuring an attachable adventure backpack, boulder, and 6 accessories, including a spider, torch, machete, and more! Worlds of Adventure toy figures for kids make a great introduction to the adventures of archaeologist Indiana Jones and make great Indiana Jones action figure gifts for 4 year old boys and girls. If adventure has a name, it must be Indiana Jones!”

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Horse Figure Set ($16.99) – “Gallop into heart-stopping action with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Horse 2-pack! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite Indiana Jones moments with this Indiana Jones gift set, featuring snake, Holy Grail, satchel, and whip accessories, as well as a repositionable saddlebag!”

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Motorcycle and Sidecar Figure & Vehicle ($22.99) – “Throttle into action and adventure with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Motorcycle and Sidecar figure & vehicle set! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments with this Indiana Jones gift set, featuring 4 accessories, including 2 whips and a satchel, as well as a repositionable projectile launcher for explosive fun!”

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Helena Shaw with Motorcycle Figure & Vehicle ($16.99) – “Race into full-throttle action with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Helena Shaw with Motorcycle Indiana Jones gift set! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite Indiana Jones moments with this Indiana Jones gift set, featuring attachable backpack, skull accessory, and repositionable projectile launcher with net projectile!“

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Doctor Jürgen Voller with Plane Figure & Vehicle ($22.99) – “Soar into action and adventure with the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Doctor Jürgen Voller with Plane figure & vehicle set! This 2.5-inch-scale Indiana Jones action figure features fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Indiana Jones entertainment. Kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments with this Indiana Jones gift set, featuring rolling wheels, spinning propellers, opening canopy, rotating turret, and tow hook, as well as a projectile launcher for explosive fun!”

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece ($50.99) – “Fans and collectors can imagine the heart-stopping action and adventure of Indiana Jones with the Indiana Jones Adventure Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series unearths the quality and realism that Indiana Jones devotees love. The Adventure Series includes figures and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece electronic collectible roleplay talisman is designed to look like the fabled medallion featured in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The removable headpiece, featuring a premium metallic look and feel, is great for on-the-go Indiana Jones cosplay and makes a great addition to any Indiana Jones costume. Makes a great Indiana Jones gift.”

Indiana Jones Whip-Action Indy Indiana Jones Action Figure with Sounds & Phrases ($33.99) – “Swing into the adventures of Indiana Jones, featuring endearing companions, notorious villains, explosions, spiders, snakes, booby traps, and insurmountable odds! Kids ages 4 and up can press the satchel on the Whip-Action Indy figure’s back for real whip action, as well as iconic sound effects and phrases from the Indiana Jones movies. Boys and girls will love re-creating favorite moments, as well as imagining their own daring adventures alongside intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones! The large-scale Whip-Action Indy action figure makes a great gift for kids and can be displayed in fans’ Indiana Jones collection. X marks the spot for action and adventure with the Whip-Action Indy Indiana Jones figure!”

Indiana Jones Action-Crackin’ Whip Roleplay Toy ($24.99) – “Swing into the adventures of Indiana Jones and unearth a world of fun! This soft roleplay whip extends to over 3 feet long and features snap & retract action. With the flick of the wrist, kids can enjoy real whip action as the Indiana Jones Action-Crackin’ Whip uncoils then automatically retracts for the next whipcrack. There’s even a fun whipcrack sound so kids ages 5 and up can really feel like they’re part of the world of Indiana Jones! Boys and girls will love re-creating favorite moments from the Indiana Jones entertainment, including Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”