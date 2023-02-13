Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders on “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” Action Figures

2023 is going to be a big year for Indiana Jones fans and Hasbro will be right there with them as they hunt for awesome collectibles. Pre-orders have now opened on three action figures inspired by Raiders of the Lost Ark.

What’s Happening

Last fall and at the start of this year Hasbro Pulse revealed to fans an incredible line up of new toys and collectibles inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise and classic movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Temple of Doom.

At long last, Hasbro has opened pre-orders on select action figures in their Adventure Series including: Marion Ravenwood Sallah René Belloq

Each of the awesome collectibles is a 6-inches scale action figure and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. They are perfect for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Additionally these figures come with extra pieces to build the Ark of the Covenant! Collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the Build-An-Artifact pieces.

All three figures can be found on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and major retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth! each sells for $24.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES MARION RAVENWOOD

Includes figure, detachable monkey, frying pan

2 Build An Artifact pieces

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023 at Hasbro Pulse Amazon most major retailers

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES SALLAH

Includes figure, rope, shovel

2 Build An Artifact pieces

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023 at Hasbro Pulse Amazon most major retailers

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES RENÉ BELLOQ (CEREMONIAL)

Includes figure, detachable goat-head staff

2 Build An Artifact pieces

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023 at Hasbro Pulse Amazon most major retailers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

At long last, the fifth outing for Indy is nearly upon us as June brings the latest film Dial of Destiny to theaters! During Super Bowl LVII, Lucasfilm shared a new TV spot for the highly anticipated action movie.

