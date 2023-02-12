“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” TV Spot Airs During Super Bowl LVII

Harrison Ford is donning the iconic whip and fedora of Indiana Jones once again for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opening in theaters this June. A short TV spot for the film debuted during tonight’s big game.

What’s Happening:

The new TV spot features Indiana Jones, both young (a de-aged Harrison Ford) and old, facing off against Mads Mikkelsen’s villainous character, Jürgen Voller.

We also get a few glimpses of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, as well as the return of John Rhys-Davies as Sallah.

Watch the TV spot for yourself below:

This TV spot follows the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was released back in December 2022. You can watch that trailer below: