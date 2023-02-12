“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” TV Spot Airs During Super Bowl LVII

Harrison Ford is donning the iconic whip and fedora of Indiana Jones once again for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opening in theaters this June. A short TV spot for the film debuted during tonight’s big game.
What’s Happening:
- The new TV spot features Indiana Jones, both young (a de-aged Harrison Ford) and old, facing off against Mads Mikkelsen’s villainous character, Jürgen Voller.
- We also get a few glimpses of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, as well as the return of John Rhys-Davies as Sallah.
- Watch the TV spot for yourself below:
- This TV spot follows the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was released back in December 2022. You can watch that trailer below:
- Starring along with Ford are:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther)
- Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Oliver Richters (Black Widow)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.
- The highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic franchise will open in theaters on June 30th, 2023.