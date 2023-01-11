Hasbro Reveals New Indiana Jones Toys from “Dial of Destiny,” “Temple of Doom,” More During Live Fanstream

It’s going to be an incredibly exciting year for Indiana Jones fans, with the first new movie in the series in 15 years Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters this summer. And what would a new Indy movie be without plenty of cool new toys and merchandising to go with it?

This morning the popular toy company Hasbro held its first ever Indiana Jones fanstream, announcing new products tied in with Dial of Destiny and previous entries in the Indiana Jones series.

The team started off the livestream by recapping some of the already-revealed action figures from the new Indiana Jones lines.

But the first product reveal for today was Indiana Jones Monopoly, which is sure to bring plenty of adventure to family game nights when it is released later this year.

Next the team got into some upcoming kid-focused items, like this Action Crackin’ Whip roleplay toy.

Also intended for younger Indiana Jones fans is the Whip-Action indy large-scale figure.

Similar to the Star Wars Mission Fleet is the Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure series aimed at younger kids, which will include several different Indy figures, plus the new characters of Helena and Voller from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, all with unique accessories.

Joining the Indiana Jones Retro Collection will be Marion Ravenwood, Toht, the German Mechanic, and Belloq from Raiders of the Lost Ark, each with detailing and packaging replicating their original releases from the early 1980s.

Now onto the six-inch Adventure Series: the first reveal from this line today was “Club Obi-Wan” Indy from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, with packaging seen above. This will be a Target exclusive in the United States and a Toys R Us exclusive in Canada. It will go on sale for pre-order tomorrow, Thursday January 12th, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Next up is the villain Walter Donovan from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, complete with the false grail that meant his untimely end in the film. This will be a Walmart exclusive in the US and Canada.

Thirdly from the Adventure Series is “Professor” Indiana Jones with his father’s grail diary and other accessories. This will be a Walmart exclusive in the US and Canada. Pre-orders for the above two figures will begin later this spring.

Pipeline reveals from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom include Indy himself as he looked near the end of that film, the lovable sidekick Short Round, and “Hypnotized” Indy.

And lastly, the two pipeline reveals for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny were Indy and Helena Shaw.

For additional information on all of Hasbro’s products, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.