Celebrate All of “Indiana Jones” with New Worlds of Adventure Toys and Retro Collection Action Figures

This summer fans will once again get to experience the exciting life and times of Mr. Indiana Jones through a brand new film that promises lots of action and suspense. But you don’t have to remain in suspense about the merchandise opportunities, as new Hasbro toys and figures have just opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Well, it’s finally happening! Lucasfilm is taking audiences on another exciting adventure with Indiana Jones when the fifth film, The Dial of Destiny , hits theaters on June 30th.

hits theaters on June 30th. In the meantime, Hasbro is keeping fans entertained with action figures and role play toys inspired by the entire franchise as part of their Worlds of Adventure line .

. The assortment is similar to the Star Wars Mission Fleet line that’s aimed at younger kids. Worlds of Adventure will feature classic Indy along with new characters Helena Shaw and Dr. Voller.

And as previously announced, a retro collection of figures (3 3/4-inch scale) from Raiders of the Lost Ark are also part of this year’s new additions. The series is available for pre-order now.

Whether you’re looking to grow a personal collection or just want to introduce the next generation to Indiana Jones, Hasbro’s range of toys and collectibles are a great choice for any fan.

The Indiana Jones World of Adventure and Retro Collection accessories are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $14.99-$33.99.

and prices range from $14.99-$33.99. They are expected to ship in April 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Worlds of Adventure

Indiana Jones Action-Crackin' Whip Roleplay Toy – $24.99

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Helena Shaw Action Figure with Motorcycle – $16.99

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Doctor Jurgen Voller with Plane Action Figure Set – $24.99

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Horse Action Figure Set – $16.99

Indiana Jones Worlds of Adventure Indiana Jones with Motorcycle and Sidecar Action Figure Set – $24.99

Indiana Jones Whip-Action 12-Inch Action Figure – $33.99

Raiders of the Lost Ark Retro Collection

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Retro Collection German Mechanic 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Retro Collection Belloq in Ceremonial Robes 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Retro Collection Toht 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Retro Collection Marion Ravenwood 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99