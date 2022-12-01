First Trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Arrives

Well, we can finally stop calling it “Indiana Jones 5.” Today, at Brazil Comic Con, Lucasfilm premiered the first trailer for the latest Indy film — while also revealing the official title.

What’s Happening:

At long last, the trailer for the newly-named Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Although the trailer is only about 1:40 minutes long, it’s packed with the action we’ve come to expect from the adventurer — and, yes, a whip may be involved.

Check out the trailer below:

Additionally, a new teaser poster for the film has arrived:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will swing into theatres June 30th, 2023.

