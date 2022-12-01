First Trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Arrives

Well, we can finally stop calling it “Indiana Jones 5.” Today, at Brazil Comic Con, Lucasfilm premiered the first trailer for the latest Indy film — while also revealing the official title.
What’s Happening:
- At long last, the trailer for the newly-named Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- Although the trailer is only about 1:40 minutes long, it’s packed with the action we’ve come to expect from the adventurer — and, yes, a whip may be involved.
- Check out the trailer below:
- Additionally, a new teaser poster for the film has arrived:
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will swing into theatres June 30th, 2023.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- As recently revealed, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will find the titular hero in 1969, living against the backdrop of the space race – but the American effort to beat the Russians to the moon brings with it some uncomfortable truths for Indy.
- Mads Mikkelson will play the villanious Voller, partly inspired by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun.
- It’s a story that blends fact, fiction, fedoras and fascists – including a major action set-piece set at the Apollo 11 ticker tape parade in New York, thrown to celebrate the astronauts on August 13th, 1969 (as seen in the trailer).
- The legendary John Williams recently debuted “Helena’s Theme” from the upcoming film in a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
- Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers on the film, while James Mangold is directing.
- Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.
- The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for Jurassic Park and the previous Indiana Jones film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
- Along with the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role, the cast also includes:
- Antonio Banderas
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Boyd Holbrook
- Shaunette Renée Wilson