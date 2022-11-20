New Plot and Character Details Revealed for “Indiana Jones 5”

Empire Magazine has revealed some new plot details on Indiana Jones 5, including just who Mads Mikkelsen will be playing in the film.

Indiana Jones 5 will find the titular hero in 1969, living against the backdrop of the space race – but the American effort to beat the Russians to the moon brings with it some uncomfortable truths for Indy.

will find the titular hero in 1969, living against the backdrop of the space race – but the American effort to beat the Russians to the moon brings with it some uncomfortable truths for Indy. “The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis,” Indiana Jones 5 co-writer (and acclaimed British playwright) Jez Butterworth told Empire. “How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose…”

co-writer (and acclaimed British playwright) Jez Butterworth told Empire. “How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose…” Pitching Indiana – a man always looking to the secrets of the Earth rather than the stars – into the era of the astronaut finds him even more a man out of time. And perhaps the people behind the new discoveries are his sworn enemies.

Mads Mikkelson will play the villanious Voller, partly inspired by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun.

“He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past,” teases Mikkelsen of Voller. “There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.”

It’s a story that blends fact, fiction, fedoras and fascists – including a major action set-piece set at the Apollo 11 ticker tape parade in New York, thrown to celebrate the astronauts on August 13th, 1969.

This sequence will introduce Boyd Holbrook as the nefarious Klaber (“I’m a lapdog to Mads, and a crazy one at that,” the actor says).

