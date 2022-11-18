First Look Images at Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Upcoming Fifth Movie

Two brand-new images of Harrison Ford once again donning the iconic costume of Indiana Jones have been revealed thanks to Empire Magazine.

What’s Happening:

The brand-new edition of Empire Magazine will present the first look behind-the-scenes at the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones film.

film. Inside, you’ll find a very first look at what the top-secret film has in store, with a deluge of exclusive images – as well as world-first interviews with stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook, director James Mangold, writers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, and producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The newsstand cover showcases Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, gearing up for another adventure.

The subscriber exclusive cover features Indy in 1960s-era New York City, bathed in golden light, an image inspired by the film and illustrated exclusively for Empire by Sam Hadley.

This issue of Empire Magazine hits newsstands on Thursday, November 24th.

