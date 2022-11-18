First Look Images at Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Upcoming Fifth Movie

Two brand-new images of Harrison Ford once again donning the iconic costume of Indiana Jones have been revealed thanks to Empire Magazine.
What’s Happening:
- The brand-new edition of Empire Magazine will present the first look behind-the-scenes at the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones film.
- Inside, you’ll find a very first look at what the top-secret film has in store, with a deluge of exclusive images – as well as world-first interviews with stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook, director James Mangold, writers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, and producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.
- The newsstand cover showcases Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, gearing up for another adventure.
- The subscriber exclusive cover features Indy in 1960s-era New York City, bathed in golden light, an image inspired by the film and illustrated exclusively for Empire by Sam Hadley.
- This issue of Empire Magazine hits newsstands on Thursday, November 24th.
More on Indiana Jones 5:
- The legendary John Williams recently debuted “Helena’s Theme” from the upcoming film in a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
- Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers on the film, while James Mangold is directing.
- Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.
- The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for Jurassic Park and the previous Indiana Jones film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
- Along with the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role, the cast also includes:
- Antonio Banderas
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Boyd Holbrook
- Shaunette Renée Wilson
- Story details have not been announced at this time, nor is a real title for the film known beyond “Indiana Jones 5″ and little is known of what the production will entail.
- The fifth Indiana Jones film is set to hit theaters on June 30th, 2023.