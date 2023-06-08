Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny Bar Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios Tomorrow, June 9th

In celebration of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a new bar experience is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Announced this morning at a Walt Disney World Disney Springs

Called Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny, this new bar will be located in the Echo Lake area of the park near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

Enjoy exclusive libations inspired by daring explorers, step into photographable moments among rare antiquities from perilous expeditions, and discover costumes and props from pursuing the Dial of Destiny.

Three speciality drinks were revealed at this morning’s event: L’Atlantique Green Tea (non-alcoholic) – Pomegranate-Green Tea, Blood Orange, Lemon Juice and Agave Nector The Adventuress Margarita – Corazon Blanco Tequila, Passionfruit Papaya Green Tea, Cucumber, Lime and Agave The Weathered Fedora – Old Forester Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Ginger Bitters and nutmeg. Served over an Ice Sphere

These items at Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny at Disney's Hollywood Studios will be available beginning tomorrow, June 9th, for a limited time.

Additionally, new menu items are now available at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar, including an impressive “Giant Bacon for All Mankind.”

