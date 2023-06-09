Photos – Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In celebration of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the brand-new Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny is now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Located in the former home of the Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost gift shop, guests can enjoy exclusive libations inspired by daring explorers, step into photographable moments among rare antiquities from perilous expeditions, and discover costumes and props from pursuing the Dial of Destiny.

New signage has been added to the building showcasing what lies within, as well as the daily hours of 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Entering the Den of Destiny, guests are first treated to a wide variety of props, costumes and concept art from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Nearby, there’s a display of new Indiana Jones merchandise that can be purchased over at Keystone Clothiers on Hollywood Blvd.

At the back of the den is a small walk-up bar, offering some unique libations as well as two selections of beer. Those speciality drinks are:

L’Atlantique Green Tea (non-alcoholic) – Pomegranate-Green Tea, Blood Orange, Lemon Juice and Agave Nector

– Pomegranate-Green Tea, Blood Orange, Lemon Juice and Agave Nector The Adventuress Margarita – Corazon Blanco Tequila, Passionfruit Papaya Green Tea, Cucumber, Lime and Agave

– Corazon Blanco Tequila, Passionfruit Papaya Green Tea, Cucumber, Lime and Agave The Weathered Fedora – Old Forester Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Ginger Bitters and nutmeg. Served over an Ice Sphere

Tables have been set up outside and under cover for guests to enjoy their libations.

Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny is now open daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. For more Indiana Jones fun, check out the new menu for Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs, as well as a wide variety of new merchandise available this summer in Mike’s report from Lucasfilm's Food, Fortune, and Glory Product Showcase.