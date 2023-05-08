Disney Genie+ Advanced Selection Possibilities Teased for Walt Disney World

Today, Walt Disney World revealed a number of upcoming changes to the guest experience. As part of those announcements, the resort also teased some potential updates to Genie+.

What’s Happening:

As part of a Disney Parks Blog post regarding some upcoming policy changes (coming in 2024), Disney also commented on some requested updates to Genie+.

According to the post, Walt Disney World is currently “working on ways” for guests to be able to plan their Disney Genie+ and Individual Lighting Lane selections before their park visit day.

No additional information on such changes were announced, but is expected “at a later date.”

Such changes as those being teased would put the current Disney Genie+ service closer to the previous Disney FastPass+ service — with the main difference being that the latter was free.

Currently, Walt Disney World guests cannot purchase Disney Genie+ until the day of their park visit, with the price varying depending on the day.

