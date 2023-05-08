Disney Genie+ Advanced Selection Possibilities Teased for Walt Disney World

Today, Walt Disney World revealed a number of upcoming changes to the guest experience. As part of those announcements, the resort also teased some potential updates to Genie+.
- As part of a Disney Parks Blog post regarding some upcoming policy changes (coming in 2024), Disney also commented on some requested updates to Genie+.
- According to the post, Walt Disney World is currently “working on ways” for guests to be able to plan their Disney Genie+ and Individual Lighting Lane selections before their park visit day.
- No additional information on such changes were announced, but is expected “at a later date.”
- Such changes as those being teased would put the current Disney Genie+ service closer to the previous Disney FastPass+ service — with the main difference being that the latter was free.
- Currently, Walt Disney World guests cannot purchase Disney Genie+ until the day of their park visit, with the price varying depending on the day.
- Starting in 2024, Walt Disney World guests with date-based tickets will no longer need to make a theme park reservation.
- Also starting in 2024, the Disney Dining Plan will be returning to Walt Disney World.
- Next year, Walt Disney World will be introducing “Good-to-Go Days” for Annual Passholders and Cast Members, allowing them to visit without a reservation. This is separate from a recent policy update that now allows APs to visit theme parks without a reservation on most afternoons.
