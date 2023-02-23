Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Visit on Most Afternoons Without a Reservation Starting April 18

This spring, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the parks without a reservation on most afternoons.
What’s Happening
- Last month, Walt Disney World made a number of guest experience improvement announcements — including news that they’d soon allow Annual Passholders to visit without a reservation in the afternoon on most days.
- Now, the Disney Parks Blog has revealed an official launch date for this new policy.
- Starting April 18th, Walt Disney World APs will be able to visit any theme park after 2 p.m. without needing to make a park reservation ahead of time. One exception to this is Magic Kingdom Park on Saturdays and Sundays.
- As always, pass block out dates will continue to apply.
- In addition to this news, the Parks Blog also added a launch date for another upcoming AP perk.
- Beginning March 20th, Passholders will receive access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience.
- On that date, a new offering will also allow APs to create and share short Disney-themed video slideshows with favorite photos from their theme park visits.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney Parks Blog on allowing AP visits without reservations: “While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible.”
