Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Visit on Most Afternoons Without a Reservation Starting April 18

This spring, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the parks without a reservation on most afternoons.

What’s Happening

Last month, Walt Disney World made a number of guest experience improvement announcements

Now, the Disney Parks Blog

Starting April 18th , Walt Disney World APs will be able to visit any theme park after 2 p.m. without needing to make a park reservation ahead of time. One exception to this is Magic Kingdom

, Walt Disney World APs will be able to visit any theme park after 2 p.m. without needing to make a park reservation ahead of time. One exception to this is As always, pass block out dates will continue to apply.

In addition to this news, the Parks Blog also added a launch date for another upcoming AP perk.

Beginning March 20th , Passholders will receive access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience.

, Passholders will receive access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary On that date, a new offering will also allow APs to create and share short Disney-themed video slideshows with favorite photos from their theme park visits.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Parks Blog on allowing AP visits without reservations: “While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible.”