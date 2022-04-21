Trying Out Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories

Walt Disney World announced a new way to celebrate your magical vacation. Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories is the newest edition that guests can add on. We were able to try it out and show you what it's all about.

What's Happening:

This experience is available for $9.99.

You go on the My Disney Experience app and select that you would like to purchase this experience.

You then must accept the terms and conditions.

You are able to pick an available section on Cinderella Castle and digitally pin your photo. This will be available for you and other guests to see for at least three years.

From there, you'll be able to select a photo from your PhotoPass library.

You can download high resolution versions of your pinned photos without watermarks. Special borders are also available to Disney cast members, annual passholders, Disney Vacation Club members, and Club 33 members.

You will be able to download a video of your photo flying from Cinderella Castle, and it can be saved and shared.

Once you have completed it, you can see your photo on Cinderella Castle as well as all the other families.