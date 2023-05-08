Walt Disney World to Introduce Reservation-Free “Good-to-Go Days” for Annual Passholders, Cast Members in 2024

Walt Disney World passholders will surely be pleased to hear that their ability to visit the theme parks will improve come 2024. Next year, the resort will introduce “Good-to-Go Days” when APs as well as Cast Members will be able to visit without a reservation.
What’s Happening:
- Starting in 2024, Walt Disney World will introduce “Good-to-Go Days” for Annual Passholders and Cast Members.
- On these days, they’ll be able to visit without the need to make a theme park reservation.
- Of note, Good-to-Go Days may vary by park.
- Additionally, pass blockout dates and capacity limitations will still apply.
- Once introduced, Good-to-Go Days will continue to roll out on an ongoing basis.
- This policy update will be in addition to the recent change that allows APs to visit the parks without a reservation on most afternoons.
- No exact launch date for the debut of Good-to-Go Days has been announced, but APs and Cast can look forward to this change in 2024.
More Walt Disney World guest updates:
- Starting in 2024, Walt Disney World guests with date-based tickets will no longer need to make a theme park reservation.
- Also starting in 2024, the Disney Dining Plan will be returning to Walt Disney World.
- Finally, Disney says it’s planning to make changes to its Disney Genie+ service in the future, allowing guests to make selections before their visit.
