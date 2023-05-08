Disney Dining Plan Packages Returning to Walt Disney World in 2024

With Walt Disney World 2024 bookings set to open on May 31st, the resort has announced that the Disney Dining Plan will be making its long-awaited return next year.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Quick Service Dining Plan and the Disney Dining Plan will once again be offered next year.

This will begin with vacation packages for stays starting January 9th, 2024.

These new vacation packages will be available for booking beginning May 31st, 2023.

With these options, guests will be able to enjoy the “convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks.”

While pricing for these plans won’t be announced until the 31st, Disney notes that guests will save up to 20% on dining for kids ages 3-9 when they purchase a dining plan for their family as part of a package.

About the Disney Dining Plans:

The Disney Dining Plan Everyone in the travel party receives 1 Table-Service meal per night, 1 Quick-Service meal per night and a snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay, and 1 Resort-refillable drink mug. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay. For example, for guests who book a 4-night package with a Disney Dining Plan, each guest in the party would receive 4 Table- Service meals, 4 Quick-Service meals and 4 snacks or nonalcoholic beverages, which can be used at any time during the 4-night stay.

The Disney Quick Service Dining Plan Everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) will receive 2 Quick-Service meals per night, a snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay and 1 Resort-refillable drink mug. Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay. For example, for guests who book a 4-night package with a Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, each guest in the party would receive 8 Quick-Service meals and 4 Snacks or Nonalcoholic Beverages, which can be used at any time during your 4- night stay.



