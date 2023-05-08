Walt Disney World Date-Based Tickets to No Longer Require Theme Park Reservations Starting in 2024

Today, Walt Disney World announced a number of updates to the guest experience. This includes a change that will make it unnecessary for guests with date-based tickets to make separate reservations.
What’s Happening:
- Starting January 9th, 2024, Walt Disney World guests with date-based tickets will no longer be required to make a theme park reservation.
- Date-based tickets include tickets that are purchased through Disney’s website as well as those included with Disney travel packages.
- Meanwhile, other admission types, such as annual passes, convention tickets, and youth groups, will still require reservations where applicable.
- Today’s news comes ahead of 2024 Walt Disney World packages going on sale May 31st.
- More information about the Theme Park Reservation system can be found on the Walt Disney World website.
How it works:
- Starting with visits on January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets.
- A date-based ticket requires you to choose a start date when you purchase.
- For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.
No Theme Park Reservation Required
- Date-based 1-day ticket
- Date-based multi-day ticket
- Vacation package with date-based tickets
Theme Park Reservation Required
- Student group tickets
- Sport and Convention ticket
- Annual Pass
- All other ticket types not mentioned above
More Walt Disney World guest updates:
- Also starting in 2024, the Disney Dining Plan will be returning to Walt Disney World.
- Next year, Walt Disney World will be introducing “Good-to-Go Days” for Annual Passholders and Cast Members, allowing them to visit without a reservation. This is separate from a recent policy update that now allows APs to visit theme parks without a reservation on most afternoons.
- Finally, Disney says it’s planning to make changes to its Disney Genie+ service in the future, allowing guests to make selections before their visit.
