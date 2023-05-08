Walt Disney World Date-Based Tickets to No Longer Require Theme Park Reservations Starting in 2024

Today, Walt Disney World announced a number of updates to the guest experience. This includes a change that will make it unnecessary for guests with date-based tickets to make separate reservations.

What’s Happening:

Starting January 9th, 2024, Walt Disney World guests with date-based tickets will no longer be required to make a theme park reservation.

Date-based tickets include tickets that are purchased through Disney’s website as well as those included with Disney travel packages.

Meanwhile, other admission types, such as annual passes, convention tickets, and youth groups, will still require reservations where applicable.

Today’s news comes ahead of 2024 Walt Disney World packages going on sale May 31st.

More information about the Theme Park Reservation system can be found on the Walt Disney World website

How it works:

A date-based ticket requires you to choose a start date when you purchase.

For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.

No Theme Park Reservation Required

Date-based 1-day ticket

Date-based multi-day ticket

Vacation package with date-based tickets

Theme Park Reservation Required

Student group tickets

Sport and Convention ticket

Annual Pass

All other ticket types not mentioned above

