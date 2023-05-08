Walt Disney World Date-Based Tickets to No Longer Require Theme Park Reservations Starting in 2024

Today, Walt Disney World announced a number of updates to the guest experience. This includes a change that will make it unnecessary for guests with date-based tickets to make separate reservations.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting January 9th, 2024, Walt Disney World guests with date-based tickets will no longer be required to make a theme park reservation.
  • Date-based tickets include tickets that are purchased through Disney’s website as well as those included with Disney travel packages.
  • Meanwhile, other admission types, such as annual passes, convention tickets, and youth groups, will still require reservations where applicable.
  • Today’s news comes ahead of 2024 Walt Disney World packages going on sale May 31st.
  • More information about the Theme Park Reservation system can be found on the Walt Disney World website.

How it works:

  • Starting with visits on January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets.
  • A date-based ticket requires you to choose a start date when you purchase.
  • For other admission types, theme park reservations may be required.

No Theme Park Reservation Required

  • Date-based 1-day ticket
  • Date-based multi-day ticket
  • Vacation package with date-based tickets

Theme Park Reservation Required

  • Student group tickets
  • Sport and Convention ticket
  • Annual Pass
  • All other ticket types not mentioned above

