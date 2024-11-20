New Finale and Updated Eiffel Tower Sequence Added to Soarin’ Around the World at EPCOT

Soarin’ Around the World at EPCOT has received a few long-awaited changes, including an all-new finale scene and a less bendy Eiffel Tower.
What’s Happening:
- Soarin’ Around the World originally debuted at EPCOT in 2016, and since then has featured a fly-over of the former Future World, with the Fountain of Nations, Innoventions and Spaceship Earth, to conclude the attraction.
- Since construction began to reimagine the front of the park in 2019, this scene quickly became dated.
- Disney has finally rectified this, adding in a newly shot finale sequence flying over the recently reimagined World Celebration.
- One part of the attraction that has received a fair amount of criticism is the warping, or bendiness, of the Eiffel Tower if you’re sitting towards the edge of the theater. Well, Disney has also worked to fix this, introducing an updated sequence.
- You now approach the Eiffel Tower from further away, as with the Tokyo Tower in the Tokyo DisneySea version of the attraction, giving less of a chance for the tower to appear warped.
- There’s currently no word on if the version at Disney California Adventure has been or will be updated with the “fixed” Eiffel Tower sequence.
