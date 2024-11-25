New Glittery Mickey Mouse Loungefly Crossbody Arrives at EPCOT’s Creations Shop

The new hardshell accessory is exclusive to the Disney Parks.

A new Disney Parks exclusive Loungefly bag has landed at EPCOT featuring a design perfect for Mickey Mouse fans.

Where’d You Get That?:

Over at EPCOT, a new Mickey Mouse loungefly has arrived on the shelves at Creations Shop.

The hardshell Mickey Mouse Loungefly bag features a glittery black plastic exterior molded to look like the iconic character’s face. Depending on how the light catches the bag, an iridescent effect will shimmer across the accessory.

Featuring silver hardware and a pleather strap, the sleek new design will match any outfit or Disney bound when visiting the Disney Parks.

You’ll also find the Disney Parks x Loungefly logo stamped into the back of the bag.

The patterned cloth interior showcases Mickey’s iconic gloves and shorts. The crossbody also has an inside pocket for extra storage.

Fans wanting to pick up the new Loungefly accessory can pick it up from Creations for $89. Currently the bag is unavailable to purchase online so head over to Walt Disney World

