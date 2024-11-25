New Glittery Mickey Mouse Loungefly Crossbody Arrives at EPCOT’s Creations Shop

A new Disney Parks exclusive Loungefly bag has landed at EPCOT featuring a design perfect for Mickey Mouse fans.
- Over at EPCOT, a new Mickey Mouse loungefly has arrived on the shelves at Creations Shop.
- The hardshell Mickey Mouse Loungefly bag features a glittery black plastic exterior molded to look like the iconic character’s face. Depending on how the light catches the bag, an iridescent effect will shimmer across the accessory.
- Featuring silver hardware and a pleather strap, the sleek new design will match any outfit or Disney bound when visiting the Disney Parks.
- You’ll also find the Disney Parks x Loungefly logo stamped into the back of the bag.
- The patterned cloth interior showcases Mickey’s iconic gloves and shorts. The crossbody also has an inside pocket for extra storage.
- Fans wanting to pick up the new Loungefly accessory can pick it up from Creations for $89. Currently the bag is unavailable to purchase online so head over to Walt Disney World to grab this adorable new crossbody!
