Republic of Teas Releases Limited-Edition “Mufasa: The Lion King” Products

In anticipation of the release of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, Republic of Teas has released two special edition teas for fans to enjoy.

Over on Instagram, Republic of Tea has revealed two limited-edition teas in celebration of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King.

Inspired by the character Taka, the Desert Prince Red tea embraces an earthy and warm flavor with South African rooibos, cinnamon, and orange peel. This caffeine-free blend is a perfect tea for those that enjoy a cup before bedtime.

Featuring strong flavors reminiscent of Mufasa’s legacy, the King’s Origin Sage Tea will delight with sage, cool spearmint, rooibos, lemongrass, blackberry leaves, licorice root and bergamot. This tea is also caffeine-free but the strong flavors are chosen to help clear your mind and find inspiration.

Each tea pack comes with 36 tea bags and will run customers $14.50 per set. Both Mufasa -inspired teas are available now here

hits theaters on December 20th. In the new prequel to 2019’s The Lion King, Rafiki (John Kani) will team up with Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) to share Mufasa’s (Aaron Pierre) rise to power with Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala’s (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) daughter Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter).

Told through flashbacks, Mufasa’s journey begins as an orphan who meets Taka, a kind-hearted lion who happens to be the heir to a royal bloodline. The fateful meeting will see Mufasa and a group of misfits search for their place in the pride as they face off against a deadly foe.

