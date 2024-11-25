This winter Disney Store is inviting fans to get cozy with Stitch and Scrump from Lilo & Stitch! A new collection of fuzzy gifts featuring the alien and Lilo’s beloved doll have arrived in style—and just in time for seasonal fun.

Is there anything better than getting ready for winter with fluffy, fuzzy, cozy gifts? We didn’t think so! Disney Store is in agreement and has introduced a collection of new Lilo & Stitch items starring Stitch and the ragdoll Scrump.

True to Stitch and Scrmup’s base hues, the collection features shades of blue and soft pastels of pink, yellow, and gold that’s will bring a bit of cheer to any space.

Whether they’re loving one item in particular or wanting to embrace the whole collection, fans will love everything here including: Stitch Plush Scrmup Hat Scrupmp Scarf Scrmup Purse Scrump Plush

The Stitch and Scrump winter collection is available now at Disney Store

