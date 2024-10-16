Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Basko, First Sumatran Tiger Cub in Seven Years

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed a critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub, named Basko, for the first time in seven years.
What’s Happening:
- Working in participation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), Disney’s team of animal care experts have welcomed baby Basko to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- There are sadly less than 600 Sumatran tigers left in the wild and managed care – with Basko having a big impact on the declining population.
- The science behind the pregnancy of a Sumatran tiger is thoughtfully planned and closely monitored by the animal care professionals who work behind the scenes to save the critically endangered species.
- Over the past three months, Disney’s animal care experts meticulously monitored the pregnancy of second-time mom, Sohni.
- The successful birth followed many ultrasounds and countless blood-work tests, as veterinary teams worked closely with mom Sohni and dad Conrad.
- Guests will be able to see Basko grow alongside her mom when they both join the Maharajah Jungle Trek in early 2025, as Sumatran tiger cubs need their mother's care until they are around 18-24 months old.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Santa Claus Coming to Restaurantosaurus and New Entertainment Offerings Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios This Holiday Season
- Stitch Vampire Popcorn Bucket Makes Its Way to Walt Disney World
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom to Close for Most of 2025
- Closure Dates for Select DinoLand U.S.A. Attractions Announced as Construction on Tropical Americas Area Begins
- “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” Delayed to Summer 2025 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com