Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Basko, First Sumatran Tiger Cub in Seven Years

Basko and mother, Sohni, will join the Maharajah Jungle Trek in early 2025.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed a critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub, named Basko, for the first time in seven years.

What’s Happening:

Working in participation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), Disney’s team of animal care experts have welcomed baby Basko to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

There are sadly less than 600 Sumatran tigers left in the wild and managed care – with Basko having a big impact on the declining population.

The science behind the pregnancy of a Sumatran tiger is thoughtfully planned and closely monitored by the animal care professionals who work behind the scenes to save the critically endangered species.

Over the past three months, Disney’s animal care experts meticulously monitored the pregnancy of second-time mom, Sohni.

FIRST LOOK 👀 Meet two-week old, Bakso, the newest Sumatran tiger cub at Disney’s Animal Kingdom 🐯 https://t.co/EKPIJF9m0Q pic.twitter.com/T2ZnUABwxu — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 16, 2024

The successful birth followed many ultrasounds and countless blood-work tests, as veterinary teams worked closely with mom Sohni and dad Conrad.

Guests will be able to see Basko grow alongside her mom when they both join the Maharajah Jungle Trek

