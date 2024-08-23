Photos: Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Finally Opens Along Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World

After some significant delays, the popular Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs from Disneyland have finally arrived along Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Originally announced to open in late 2023 at Disney’s BoardWalk, Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs finally opened nearly a year later on August 23rd, 2024.
- Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs has called the Disneyland Resort home for many years, where they are known for their creative corn dogs, such as the ever-popular Pickle Corn Dog.
- That intriguing item is also available at the BoardWalk location, along with classic corn dog options, a Mexican Street Dog and the Golden Dragon dog.
- Speciality lemonades and a flavored cotton candy is also available.
- You’ll find this new location along the shores of Crescent Lake, taking over the BoardWalk To Go stand near AbracadaBAR and Flying Fish.
