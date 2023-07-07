Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World Later This Year

Longtime Downtown Disney establishment Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs will be adding a location along Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs shared on their official Instagram page today that “the wait is over for Florida,” as a new location is coming to Disney’s BoardWalk.
  • The new location will be situated along the shores of Crescent Lake, taking over the BoardWalk To Go stand.
  • No opening timeframe was given, other than later this year.
  • Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs at the Disneyland Resort are known for their creative corn dogs, such as the ever-popular Pickle Corn Dog.

