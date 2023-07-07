Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World Later This Year

Longtime Downtown Disney establishment Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs will be adding a location along Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World.

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs shared on their official Instagram page today that “the wait is over for Florida,” as a new location is coming to Disney’s BoardWalk.

The new location will be situated along the shores of Crescent Lake, taking over the BoardWalk To Go stand.

No opening timeframe was given, other than later this year.

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Disneyland Resort

