Spike the Bee Sipper Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a Limited Time

Those who missed their chance to purchase a Spike the Bee sipper at the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival over the last few years now have the chance to purchase one at a discounted price.

What’s Happening:

Originally introduced at the 2020 Flower and Garden Festival, the sipper returned for last year’s festival.

Now, guests can visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Get refreshed when you enjoy a delicious beverage presented in this bee-utiful keepsake at the following locations: Harambe Market – Watermelon Lemonade Terra Treats – The Loggerhead The Feeding Ground – Coca-Cola Fountain Beverages Restaurantosaurus – Wildberry Lemonade Trilo-Bites – Coca-Cola Fountain Beverages

Walt Disney World

Please note that the discount is only available for the Spike the Bee Sipper and does not apply to the beverages.

At the time of purchase, Passholders must present their valid Annual Pass ID from the Tickets and Passes section of their My Disney Experience app and a valid government-issued photo to receive the discount.

For those unaware, Spike the Bee was a character introduced in the 1940s who tormented Donald Duck and Pluto in a series of shorts, in a similar fashion to Chip ‘n Dale.

