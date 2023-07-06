Old Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnets Available for a Limited Time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed the chance to pick up some previously released magnets will soon have an opportunity to pick them up.

What’s Happening:

From July 17th to July 30th, 2023, Passholders will have the opportunity to pick up previously released magnets.

Stop by Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures at Disney’s Animal Kingdom 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Orange Bird Dumbo

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and a government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

There is a limit of one set of 3 magnets per Passholder, which are available while supplies last.

