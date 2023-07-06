Photos: Tren-D Reopens at Disney Springs with Remodeled Interior Featuring Disney Character Touches

Tren-D at Disney Springs has reopened following a very short refurbishment, which saw a remodeling of the interior with some new Disney touches.
The entrance and exterior of Tren-D, located in the Disney Springs Marketplace near Once Upon a Toy, remains unchanged.
This modern boutique offers super-stylish apparel and accessories inspired by Mickey, Minnie and other beloved characters. The interior has been remodeled with pink walls, and various silhouettes of Disney characters hidden throughout.
With this remodel, the dressing room has been removed.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World were treated to a Fourth of July surprise in the skies with a special military flyover.
- Jamie Lee Curtis, star of Disney’s upcoming film Haunted Mansion, said in a recent interview that she would like to make a movie based on the Carousel of Progress.
- Walt Disney World took a moment of their time while at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture to announce the opening of applications and nominations for next year’s Disney Dreamers Academy.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning