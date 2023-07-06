Photos: Tren-D Reopens at Disney Springs with Remodeled Interior Featuring Disney Character Touches

Tren-D at Disney Springs has reopened following a very short refurbishment, which saw a remodeling of the interior with some new Disney touches.

The entrance and exterior of Tren-D, located in the Disney Springs Marketplace near Once Upon a Toy, remains unchanged.

This modern boutique offers super-stylish apparel and accessories inspired by Mickey, Minnie and other beloved characters. The interior has been remodeled with pink walls, and various silhouettes of Disney characters hidden throughout.

With this remodel, the dressing room has been removed.

