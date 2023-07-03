“Haunted Mansion” Star Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Would Like to Make a Carousel of Progress Movie

Jamie Lee Curtis, star of Disney’s upcoming film Haunted Mansion, said in a recent interview that she would like to make a movie based on the Carousel of Progress.

Sitting beside her co-star Tiffany Haddish in an interview for Haunted Mansion , Curtis was asked “if you could do another movie based on a Disney ride what would it be?”

, Curtis was asked “if you could do another movie based on a Disney ride what would it be?” After taking maybe a second to think about it, Curtis responded: “So, my favorite ride/attraction was something called the Carousel of Progress, which is only now at Disney World, but it was the GE Carousel of Progress and I loved it. So I would want to make a movie of the Carousel of Progress, which is basically time travel. It’s sort of about technology and how it’s changed over the years. So that’s what I would do.”

The brief clip of the interview can be seen below thanks to the Disney Studios TikTok account:

About Haunted Mansion: