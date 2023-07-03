“Haunted Mansion” Star Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Would Like to Make a Carousel of Progress Movie

Jamie Lee Curtis, star of Disney’s upcoming film Haunted Mansion, said in a recent interview that she would like to make a movie based on the Carousel of Progress.
- Sitting beside her co-star Tiffany Haddish in an interview for Haunted Mansion, Curtis was asked “if you could do another movie based on a Disney ride what would it be?”
- After taking maybe a second to think about it, Curtis responded:
- “So, my favorite ride/attraction was something called the Carousel of Progress, which is only now at Disney World, but it was the GE Carousel of Progress and I loved it. So I would want to make a movie of the Carousel of Progress, which is basically time travel. It’s sort of about technology and how it’s changed over the years. So that’s what I would do.”
- The brief clip of the interview can be seen below thanks to the Disney Studios TikTok account:
About Haunted Mansion:
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Justin Simien directs the movie, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.