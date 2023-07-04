Video: Fourth of July Military Flyover at the Magic Kingdom

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World were treated to a Fourth of July surprise in the skies with a special military flyover.
What’s Happening:
- On Tuesday, July 4th, the Magic Kingdom hosted a military flyover above Cinderella Castle as a reflection of The Walt Disney Company’s nearly 100-year-long history of supporting the military, dating back to Walt and Roy Disney who both served during World War I.
- Pilots flew the aircraft over Cinderella Castle for an inspiring moment at 10:30 a.m.
- The festivities continue today with “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” at at 9:20 p.m and DJ parties throughout the park.
- Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, guests will be able to enjoy EPCOT Forever, the limited-time spectacle of fireworks, lasers, lighting and special effects that will include a patriotic Fourth of July grand finale – “Heartbeat of Freedom.” The show will take place at 9:00 p.m.
- Some of your favorite Disney pals will don their “Spirit of ’76″ attire and meet with guests throughout the day, also at EPCOT in the The American Adventure pavilion.
- Guests staying in resort hotels on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake can cap off their day viewing the nightly Electrical Water Pageant. This cavalcade of sea creatures in lights includes a patriotic grand finale featuring the American flag and stars all in sparkling lights.
