Presentation Highlights, Experiences and More Shared for Destination D23 in September

Destination D23 will return to Walt Disney World this September and today, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has shared some new details about the upcoming event.

Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of Disney! Guests will journey through every era of Disney, as we venture back through the last century of storytelling and look forward to a limitless future for the company, and its most dedicated fans.

Destination D23 will take place from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

D23 shared some exciting details for what guests can expect to see at this year’s event.

Presentation Highlights of Destination D23 will include:

Hear from Disney archivists, historians, Imagineers, cast members, animators and luminaries—including Disney Legends Bill Farmer and Don Hahn; the voice actors behind some of Disney’s most iconic characters, Bret Iwan, Kaitlyn Robrock, and Ashley Eckstein; Disney on Broadway’s own Genie, Michael James Scott from Aladdin; and many more—in two days of programming worthy of the first century of Disney—and beyond!

Join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro as he hosts a fun and entertaining presentation about what makes a Disney experience so magical and memorable for guests and fans around the world.

Dial the clock back to 1923 with Disney Legend Don Hahn and Director of the Walt Disney Archives Becky Cline and learn about Walt Disney’s Journey to join his brother Roy in California, and the earliest days of The Walt Disney Company—from the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio to the Alice Comedies, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and how everyone’s favorite mouse became a superstar!

Catch up with the voice actors behind fan-favorite Disney characters, including Bret Iwan (Mickey Mouse), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), and Disney Legend Bill Farmer (Pluto, Goofy), and join them for a hilarious “table read” of iconic scenes from 100 years of Disney history.

Get weird with the Walt Disney Archives and experience 100 years of “weird Disney” moments in the centennial edition of a Destination D23 fan favorite!

Journey through Disney’s history of optimism and innovation with the people who are part of a rich history of storytellers and inventors, beginning with Walt Disney’s relentless optimism and innovative spirit and leading us to some of the bright minds who are shaping Disney’s boundless future.

Go down the rabbit hole to discover the “Disney you didn’t know” as the Walt Disney Archives uncovers some of the most astonishing Disney discoveries, connections, and little-known facts that will change everything—or at least some things—you thought you knew about the Disney universe.

Celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios with legendary animators and guests, and get a sneak peek at their highly-anticipated upcoming feature film, Wish!

Plus, more presenters, presentations, and activities will be announced soon.

Exciting Experiences at Destination D23 will include:

Disney+ Hallowstream Costume Bash: On the evening of Sunday, September 10, kick off the spookiest season in style, and “skeleton dance” the night away with the Disney+ Hallowstream Costume Bash, the grand finale to a weekend full of fun and surprises!

Disney+ Hallowstream Costume Bash: On the evening of Sunday, September 10, kick off the spookiest season in style, and "skeleton dance" the night away with the Disney+ Hallowstream Costume Bash, the grand finale to a weekend full of fun and surprises!

60 Years of Disney's Audio-Animatronics Technology Exhibit: The Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Imagineering join creative forces for a special exhibition at Destination D23 to celebrate the history of Audio-Animatronics technology. This exclusive exhibit will showcase the evolution of the art and its related technology through a diverse showcase of rare figural assets, photography, and vintage ephemera and documentation all in the name of celebrating key moments from Walt's earliest inspirations and development to modern-day marvels.

Mickey's of Glendale: The Walt Disney Imagineering campus store returns with a pop-up shop at the event featuring a selection of exclusive Destination D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering merchandise available for purchase. Trading pins for this event will be offered to attendees through a random selection process (RSP) opportunity.

The Walt Disney Company Store: For the first time, D23 Gold Members on the East Coast will have access to a pop-up version of the official Walt Disney Company Store, featuring both employee- and D23 Member-exclusive merchandise! Limited-edition trading pins for this event will be offered to attendees exclusively through a RSP opportunity.

Ink & Paint Marketplace: Attendees will also have the opportunity to shop at this marketplace of exclusive Disney partners for exciting products from around The Walt Disney Company.

Tickets for Destination D23 are sold out but you can be sure to follow along with us as we bring you all the fun from this year’s event.