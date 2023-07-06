First Look at 2023 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise

Christmas in July is upon us, and Walt Disney World is getting in on the action by sharing a sneak peek at some of this year’s merchandise for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney Parks Twitter account shared four images of this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise collection.
- Showcased are a red Spirit Jersey featuring Mickey and Minnie, a pin and a mug of Mickey as Santa, and a youth T-Shirt featuring Mickey holding a present which says Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on it.
- This special event runs select nights from November 9th to December 22nd.
- Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are now available to purchase at DisneyWorld.com.
- Ticket prices range from $159-$199 per person.
- The event will feature returning favorites including Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration, the sparkling spectacular Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks and the merry must-see Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.
- Attractions will be open, including TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will use a virtual queue during the event.
- The Jingle Cruise and the holiday version of Space Mountain are also set to return this year.
- The event dates are as follows:
- November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30
- December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22
