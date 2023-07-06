First Look at 2023 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise

Christmas in July is upon us, and Walt Disney World is getting in on the action by sharing a sneak peek at some of this year’s merchandise for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

What’s Happening:

The official Disney Parks Twitter account

Showcased are a red Spirit Jersey featuring Mickey and Minnie, a pin and a mug of Mickey as Santa, and a youth T-Shirt featuring Mickey holding a present which says Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on it.

This special event runs select nights from November 9th to December 22nd.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are now available to purchase at DisneyWorld.com

Ticket prices range from $159-$199 per person.

The event will feature returning favorites including Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration, the sparkling spectacular Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks and the merry must-see Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

Attractions will be open, including TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will use a virtual queue during the event.

The Jingle Cruise Space Mountain

The event dates are as follows: November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30 December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

