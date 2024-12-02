Photos: The Disneyland Hotel Becomes a Winter Wonderland with Wonderful Mid-Century Inspired Holiday Decor

The decor, designed by artist Hayden Evans, was introduced to the Disneyland Hotel last holiday season.

The holiday magic doesn’t stop when you leave the parks at the Disneyland Resort, with the Disneyland Hotel offering a wonderful package of festive decor that ties in perfectly to the hotel’s mid-century vibes.

Guests entering the Disneyland Hotel’s front entrance are greeted by a festive carpet, with some beautiful artwork and decorations beckoning you inside. This artwork, designed by artist Hayden Evans, was introduced to the hotel last year.

You’ll even find Holiday Carolers appearing at the hotel for four performances in the afternoon.

More subtle decorations and Christmas trees throughout the lobby continue the hotel’s wonderful mid-century modern vibes.

Jolly Old Saint Nick himself also appears at the hotel intermittently in the afternoon/evening, with a storytime also scheduled.

Goofy’s Kitchen is all decked out as it hosts “Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays!”

More holiday decor and foliage can be found in the outdoor areas of the hotel, including a promotion for’s